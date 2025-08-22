Lagos Business School unveils LBS-HCI to transform Africa’s healthcare systems

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, has unveiled the Lagos Business School Healthcare Initiative (LBS-HCI), a platform designed to strengthen leadership, management, and operational capacity across the healthcare ecosystem in Africa.

The new healthcare initiative which comes as a response to the growing leadership and management gaps in Africa’s healthcare sector, aims to address capacity gap through four key pillars- Capacity Building: Tailored business education programmes for healthcare professionals, Thought Leadership & Research: Generating evidence and insights to guide better decision-making and influence policies, Collaborative Platforms: Fostering cross-sector partnerships and peer learning, and Advisory Services: Supporting healthcare organisations with strategy, diagnostics, guide execution and performance improvement.

For the LBS Healthcare Initiative to meet its target of helping to ensure a vibrant healthcare system across Africa, the Initiative recently announced the Advisory Board members which include professionals from the healthcare sector, academia and the business sector. The board, which is led by the founder and Chief Medical Director of Eye Foundation Hospital Group, Dr Kunle Hassan, has Prof. Olusola Kushimo, retired supervising consultant at Federal Medical Centre, Lagos; Prof. Stephen Sammut, Professor of Healthcare Management at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Chairman, Industry Advisory Board, Alta Semper Capital LLP; and Dr Tunde Salako, Co-Founder and CEO of Hadiel Health, as members.

Other board members are Prof. Uchenna Uzo, LBS Faculty Director and Professor of Marketing; Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, a regulatory expert, healthcare consultant and Executive-in-Residence at Lagos Business School; and Dr. Arinze Nwokolo, the director of the initiative.

With strong advisory backing and strategic clarity, LBS Healthcare Initiative is poised to shape the next generation of African healthcare leaders and professionals who not only deliver services but also build and lead resilient, scalable and sustainable systems in Africa.

Speaking about the project unveiling, Dr. Hassan noted that identifying and admitting the wide gap in healthcare in terms of management and business understanding is imperative if healthcare is essential to achieving an effective and efficient healthcare system.

He called for “results-driven approach rooted in teamwork and social enterprise,” envisioning the initiative as a platform for measurable impact.

While Prof. Kushimo noted the urgent need for managerial upskilling among doctors and healthcare professionals, Dr. Salako raised concerns about brain drain and advocated for tailored leadership development based on different career stages of the professionals. “Healthcare in Africa is at a crossroads,” Salako noted, adding, “We can continue to react to crises, or we can start building systems that anticipate and prevent them. Leadership is at the centre of that shift.”