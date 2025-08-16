Lagos assures investors of Legislative backing in pilot PPP water scheme

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government on Friday pledged full executive and legislative support for prospective investors in its pilot Public-Private Partnership, PPP, model aimed at expanding access to potable water across the state.

The commitment came at the close of a two-day workshop on PPP engagement organised by the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) with support from WaterAid Nigeria.

The event brought together top government officials, legislators, civil society groups, and stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mr. Mahmood Adegbite, admitted that Lagos faced a serious water supply deficit but stressed that the government was determined to close the gap through stronger collaboration.

“What we are doing today shows we are a serious people who know we have a problem, and we are now ready to solve it. We must bring everyone together, public and private to close the supply gap,” Adegbite said.

He disclosed that the state currently has an installed water production capacity of about 50 per cent of demand, but with actual output falling short of that figure.

He revealed that plans were underway to build new mega treatment plants and expand wastewater infrastructure.

“As we pump more water into the system, we must also prepare to treat the increased wastewater. Within months, we will reconvene to deliberate on wastewater management and treatment plants across the state,” he added.

On his part, the Managing Director of the LWC, Mr. Mukhtaar Tijani, said the workshop was designed to secure public buy-in and clarify the objectives of the PPP scheme.

“The most important thing about today’s event is that we invited community-based organisations, the general public, and the people of Lagos State to understand what we are trying to achieve and to seek their support. They are the ultimate beneficiaries of this programme,” Tijani said.

He explained that while the state operates four major treatment plants and 48 micro facilities, most of the smaller plants were either dormant or underperforming.

He said the first phase of the PPP would target both low- and high-income areas to raise access from less than 10 per cent today to 30–40 per cent in five years, and up to 70 per cent in a decade.

“Water is life, but when government cannot reliably provide it, people end up paying more to private vendors. The PPP is not privatisation — it is a strategic partnership to bring in funding, expertise, and efficiency to improve service,” he stressed.

Also speaking, Dr. Adebayo Alao, Head of Lagos Programme for WaterAid Nigeria, underscored the importance of investor confidence in the policy environment.

“Every investor wants a return on investment, and it is government’s responsibility to create confidence in the system. We already have enabling laws and the WASH policy approved last year, but where gaps exist, laws should be reviewed to meet current realities,” Alao said.

He urged further engagement with civil society groups, some of whom, he noted, misunderstood the PPP as privatisation.

On the legislative front, Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Steven Ogundipe, assured stakeholders of swift legal backing.“Water is life, and we must leave a legacy for the next generation. If there are gaps in existing laws that could hinder the PPP, we will call for a public hearing and make necessary amendments quickly,” Ogundipe said.

He added that lawmakers would insist on equitable access, with provisions for communities unable to meet payment obligations, and promised continuous engagement with civil society.

Dr. Shem Ayegba of the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, described the project as the state’s first attempt to concession water infrastructure, beginning with a pilot covering about 10 per cent of assets.

“Pilot projects help you learn the ropes and nip potential risks in the bud. The private sector will bring efficiency and innovation — just as Singapore transformed its water supply through recycling, desalination, and rainwater harvesting, Lagos can do the same,” Ayegba said.

The stakeholders agreed that only collaborative action involving government, private investors, legislators, and communities could guarantee sustainable water supply in Africa’s largest city.