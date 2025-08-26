Lagos Assembly wants Sanwo-Olu to move against land grabbers

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to instruct all land-related agencies to enforce laws against land grabbers across the state.

The resolution was passed during Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa explained that the motion followed the presentation of a report on a petition titled “Abuse of Office, Malicious Destruction, Land Grabbing, and Undue Conversion of Property” against Olusegun Aluko.

He noted that Aluko is the Vice-Chairman of Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area, accused by Mr Oludare Tijani.

The Speaker said the resolution aimed to curb widespread extortion and the illegal sale of land to multiple buyers.

He urged the governor to protect ownership rights and ensure peaceful possession of properties.

Presenting the report earlier, Committee Chairman on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Mr Oladipo Ajomale, said stakeholders and relevant government agencies were invited for deliberation.

Ajomale explained that the committee reviewed documents from both parties, as well as government agencies, before visiting the disputed land.

He noted that four plots of land had been fenced years earlier by Mr Maruf Tijani, within which the contentious two plots were located.

Ajomale stated that Aluko failed to verify the land’s status with relevant agencies before making payment, instead relying on a disputed Appeal Court judgment.

He added that the Lagos State Building Control Agency had previously demolished structures erected on the disputed site.

The committee recommended that Tijani, recognised as the rightful owner after securing the necessary state documents, should take permanent possession of the four plots.

Ajomale clarified that Tijani purchased the land from the Oponuwa Ogunmolu Adaraloye family branch at Igbo Agbowa village, Ikorodu.

He stressed that Aluko must desist from further encroachment and construction on the two plots he acquired from a non-recognised branch of the family.

Ajomale noted that a High Court judgment delivered in January 2025 confirmed Aluko’s vendor was not the rightful owner of the land.

Mr Akinsanya Nureni, representing Mushin 1, urged that Aluko be punished to deter others from fraudulent land sales.

Mr Stephen Ogundipe, representing Oshodi-Isolo 1, commended the committee’s efforts and insisted Tijani should freely enjoy his property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House unanimously adopted the committee’s recommendations as its resolution.

Vanguard News