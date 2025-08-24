Lagos Assembly, Chinese lawmakers seek legislative synergy to boost investment

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly and the Guangxi People’s Congress of People’s Republic of China have expressed readiness to explore legislative collaboration to enhance investments in the state.

This was made known on Monday when the delegation of Guangxi People’s Congress of China led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress of China, Zhang Xiaoqin, paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa-Ikeja.

Welcoming the delegation, Obasa said that apart from tourism, the visitors could take advantage of the huge population to invest in other sectors of the economy.

According to him, the state has a buoyant economy with over 20 million citizens, saying that Lagos is ready for foreign investments. Adding that the Lagos state is the best destination for investment in Africa, stating that Lagos is ready for collaboration that would continue to enhance the economy.

Obasa, who acknowledged the collaboration between Lagos and China in the area of rail transportation, said the Lagos Assembly is ready to work with them.

He stated that the Assembly is ready to collaborate in the area of legislation and exchange of ideas for good governance.

He added that with the N3trn budget size of the state, Lagos is ready to partner in enhancing its infrastructure and other social facilities. He pointed out the existing relationship between the state and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, in the construction and operation of the Red and Blue line.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman, Standing Committee Guangxi People’s Congress Zhang Xiaoqin said that the visit was aimed at facilitating Legislative collaboration and trade.

His words: “We are looking forward to enhancing collaboration in the area of trade, economy and tourism. We hope you will provide more care for the Chinese citizens in Lagos”

He said that the province of Guangxi and Lagos have the Ocean as one thing in common which can be exploited to boost tourism.

In the delegation are; Yan Yuqing, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Lu Bo- Vice Secretary General of the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress and Vice Director-General of the General Office of Guangxi People’s Congress, Song Haijun- Deputy Director General of Guangxi Foreign Affairs Office and Head of Coordinating Group of Guangxi African Work Team, and Lei YuZhoy- Interpreter of Guangxi Foreign Affairs Office and Liaison of Coordinating Group of Guangxi African Work Team, amongst others.