Lagos appeals to residents for calmness over heavy rainfall

The Lagos State Government has appealed to all residents to be calm over the continuous heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, made the appeal in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Kunle Adeshina, on Monday in Lagos.

Wahab gave an assurance that the state had put in place resilient infrastructure to combat flash flooding.

He informed residents that a new weather advisory from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency on Aug. 4 warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the next three days.

He stated that it was not impossible that some parts of the state may experience flash flooding because of the inability of the major collectors to contain the runoff resulting from the very heavy rainfalls.

He reminded residents that the peculiar nature of Lagos as a coastal city and climate change make it susceptible to vagaries of flash flooding, asking residents not to panic.

He explained to all residents that Lagos was a coastal state with heavy rainfalls, and the level of water in the lagoon was bound to rise.

“This will result in a tidal lock, which will prevent discharge from all collectors, he said.

Wahab urged all those living in low-lying areas to be alert because with the intensity of the rainfall already experienced, many of such areas would encounter flash floods.

“All areas that are abutting the rivers and lagoons in Lagos are also at risk of experiencing flash floods, which may come with high currents,” he said.

He called for extra vigilance so that they would not go outside to play under the rain or swim in the flash floods.

Wahab also advised motorists and pedestrians not to wade through floods, as there was the tendency that vehicles may be submerged and people swept away with such heavy floods.

He warned residents not to engage in disposing of their refuse into the drains, as there are consequences for such acts, and the refuse would end up blocking the drains and causing flash floods.

He said the state was intensifying the year-round cleaning and maintenance of all drainage channels as well as awarding contracts for the concrete lining of new ones to be able to contain runoff from rainfalls.

He, however, warned that whenever more than usual rain fell, like the one witnessed in the last 12 hours plus, all concerted efforts were required to check its effects. (NAN)