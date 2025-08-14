Lagos announces 4-day partial closure of Maryland Independence Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of emergency repairs on the damaged section of the wall and expansion joints of the Maryland Independence Bridge.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced on Thursday that the repairs will run from Saturday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 19, 2025, between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during the three-night repair works.

Advisory

Motorists inbound Oshodi/Ojuelegba/Stadium/Lagos will be diverted at Maria Lodge in Maryland into the Maryland Bridge to connect Idiroko inwards Anthony before continuing their journeys. This diversion is necessary as the main carriageway will be closed to vehicular movement during the repairs.

However, motorists inbound Ketu/Ikorodu from Lagos/Stadium/Anthony will experience unhindered movement.

Osiyemi assured that traffic management personnel will be deployed to the affected area to minimise inconvenience and manage vehicular flow. He urged motorists to comply with officers’ directives to ensure smooth traffic movement.

“The partial road closure is part of the traffic management plan for the rehabilitation and replacement works on the expansion joints of the Maryland Independence Bridge,” Osiyemi said.