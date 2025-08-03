LAGOS AIRPORT OVERHAUL: FG defends cost, tells Nigerians to google modern airport prices

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has defended the cost earmarked for renovating Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, in Lagos, saying the Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP, that scrutinised and fixed the final cost did an excellent job.

Keyamo stated this amid the backlash that has trailed the Federal Government’s decision to allocate N712bn for the terminal’s renovation.

The Minister, who took to his X handle to address Nigerians’ concerns over the price, urged citizens to research the cost of recently built modern airports around the world.

He, however, said government would be transparent in carrying citizens along as work on the project progresses.

He said: “I will encourage our compatriots to simply google the cost of most modern airports built around the world in the last few years (including those in Africa like Angola, etc) and you will agree with me that the Bureau for Public Procurement that scrutinised and fixed the final cost of this project did a fantastic job for the nation.”

On reasons for the renovation, Keyamo stated: “Due to years of neglect and because the traffic over time quadrupled beyond its capacity, the building and facilities at Terminal One became totally decrepit. We have been engaged in some patch jobs over the years just to make it a bit presentable.

“What we simply want to do is to totally strip down that building, including the entire roof (leaving only the carcass), then re-design/reconfigure it and build a brand-new airport for the nation to meet modern, international standards that can also cater for the increased traffic. Both wings D and E would be affected.

“As for the new Terminal (Two), we got approval to expand the building and the Apron (where aircraft park for boarding and disembarkation) in order to accommodate more aircraft, including wide-body aircraft. We are constructing two new independent ring roads in and out of the airport (one for departure and one for arrival) and a bridge that will take travellers directly to the upper floor of Terminal Two Departure lounge, instead of lifting our luggage up the escalators when we are departing. It is a design error we intend to correct.”

On Lagos being favoured ahead of other states, he said: “It is important to tell Nigerians that we also have brand new terminals in Kano, Abuja and Port-Harcourt. However, presently, they are all underutilised due to the traffic that is less than thirty per cent of their capacities.”