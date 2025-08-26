LaffCourt comedy concert returns to Abuja 

LaffCourt comedy concert is set entertain the residents of Abuja with the lives of Baba Alariya and others at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on October 12th by 5pm.

The collaboration, announced by organizers, signals a renewed push to elevate the Abuja comedy scene and bring joy to communities in the FCT and beyond.

According to the organiser ” Attendees can expect an immersive night of laughter, with sponsors and partners providing a range of goodies and giveaways.

“The concert promises a family-friendly atmosphere, blending stand-up routines, skits, and interactive segments highlighting Nigerian humor and creativity.

“Some of the sponsors of the event include Trumpy estate, kolomoni, FIRS, Adebiyi and Sons and Kola Adesina foundation among others”.