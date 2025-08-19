Lafarge Africa’s revenue up 70% to N269bn in Q2’25

By Peter Egwuatu

Lafarge Africa Plc has recorded sales revenue growth of 70% to N268.63 billion for the second quarter of the 2025, Q2’25, financial year against N157.80 billion that was recorded in the corresponding period in 2024″ Q2″24.

A breakdown of the unaudited result released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, last week revealed that operating profit also grew to N120.61 billion, representing a 153 % from N47.70 billion in the corresponding period in 2024. The rise in operating profit, according to the Company was largely due to topline growth and operational efficiency.

According to the provisional results released by NGX, Profit After Tax for the second quarter rose by 248% to N84.03 billion in the corresponding period in 2025. This rise could be attributed to strong operational performance, relative stability of the naira with no significant FX losses.

Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, in a statement, explained that the exceptional performance recorded by the company in Q2 was driven by innovative product offerings, strategic operation and distribution efficiency.

He stated: “Following our impressive Q1 results, Q2 performance showcases the strength of our team, market positioning, operational efficiency, cost management, and dedication to value creation.

“We achieved excellent financial results in Q2, with Net Sales growth of 70%, Operating Profit up 153%, and Profit After Tax growth of 248%.

This strong performance closes H1 with a sales and operating profit growth of 75% and 144% respectively. This performance is driven by our innovative product offerings and strategic operational Initiatives.”

Commenting on projections for the second half of the year, he expressed optimism of a positive outlook, anticipating that the market will maintain a growth rate consistent with the trend from the first half of the year.