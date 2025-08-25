Lady going for vigil dies at boyfriend’s house; police order autopsy

The Nigeria Police Force

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The mysterious death of a young lady, identified as Omole Bidemi, sparked outrage in the Oke-Esa area of Esa-Oke in the Obokun local government area of Osun State at the weekend.

The lady who was said to be going to vigil on Friday visited her boyfriend and was said to have fallen ill and died en route to the hospital.

A resident, Tosin Adeola, told Vanguard that the deceased left her home at night but decided to branch off to her boyfriend’s, known as Yinka, on Oke-Esa Street, but less than 30 minutes later her death was announced.

She added that the news of her death led to outrage as residents gathered at the house insisting on an explanation about her death.

“She usually goes to vigil every Friday and on the said day left her house around 9pm only for us to hear that she died after visiting Yinka, her boyfriend.

“It’s true people were angry at the news and demanded an explanation, but the arrival of police at the scene prevented further escalation of the situation as her boyfriend was taken into custody,” she said.

While confirming the incident, Osun Police spokesperson DSP Abiodun Ojelabi said the boyfriend, Yinka, is in police custody, helping with the investigation.

He disclosed that the police were informed that the lady fell sick as she got to Yinka’s house, and a foam-like substance was coming out of her mouth before she was rushed to a hospital.

“But unfortunately, the lady died on her way to the hospital, which led to an outrage in the community, but for the timely arrival of security operatives, the situation could have been further complicated.

“The deceased body has been moved to hospital, and an autopsy is expected to be carried out to determine the cause of her death,” said Ojelabi.

He also assured the community that the police would ensure a thorough investigation with a view to allowing all parties to get justice.