Labour Party factions clash over Nasarawa court order

…Usman kicks as Abure celebrates

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

A Nasarawa State High Court Order asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant access to the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party to upload the list of its candidates for the Federal Capital Territory council elections has ignited a fresh storm.

While the Julius Abure-led faction of the party is celebrating the order as a victory for democracy, the Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, dismissed it.

National Publicity Secretary of the Abure-led faction, Obiora Ifoh, applauded the High Court’s intervention, describing it as a welcome development and “an order which will right the many wrongs meted out to the authentic leadership of the party.”

He said, “We received this intervention with a heart full of gratitude. We are, however, hoping that INEC, as a law-abiding institution, will do the needful by formally publishing the names of our nominees for the bye election and the FCT council elections without further delay.

“We are, however, not happy that our candidates have not been given equal opportunity and time to campaign like other political parties.

“As it stands now, our candidates, due to reasons not of theirs, were prevented from campaigning.

“This is clearly a systemic route orchestrated by INEC to perpetually prevent the Labour Party and their candidates from favourably participating in elections.

“Recall that in Ondo State, INEC granted the Labour Party’s governorship candidate access codes barely 24 hours before the election. This has become a norm, and we will not take such treatment any longer.

“Finally, we urge our candidates not to be undaunted or dismayed by these glaring limitations. The Labour Party is a household name.

“We expect nothing but victory in all these contested offices. We also call on members of the party in the affected states to once more show their indomitable and ‘never die spirit’ to return our candidates.”

The court had ordered INEC to, among other things, accord exclusive recognition to Barrister Julius Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the authentic leadership of the Labour Party.

In his ruling in suit number NO. NSD/LF.84/2024, on July 23, 2025, His Lordship, Hon. Justice Mustapha A. Ramat of the Nasarawa State Division, granted an interlocutory order directing INEC to also grant its access code to Julius Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim to upload the names and particulars of their nominated candidates for the byelections and the FCT Area Council elections as scheduled by INEC.

“INEC has refused to publish the names of the nominated candidates by the Labour Party in a bye-election scheduled to hold on Saturday as well as the FCT council elections scheduled for early 2026.”

Abure and his team are desperate. forum shopping – Senator Usman

In an apparent response to the claims made by the Abure team, the Senator Nenadi Usman-led interim national leadership of the party accused Abure of desperation and forum shopping.

She alleged that an interlocutory order purportedly obtained from a state High Court to compel INEC to do its bidding was an act of desperation.

Usman, in a statement signed by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa, said, “The leadership of the Labour Party is appalled by reports circulating in certain sections of the media alleging that a Nasarawa State High Court granted an interlocutory order – purportedly at the instance of Barrister Julius Abure and his faction – directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload their candidates’ names for the forthcoming FCT Council elections.

“The timing of this so-called court order’s release to the public is as suspicious as it is mischievous, coming on the eve of nationwide bye-elections.

“Even more telling is the fact that the purported order – laughable as it is – specifically refers to elections slated for February next year.

“Given Abure’s notorious record in matters of forgery, this development, if true, would come as no surprise. Nigerians will recall his criminal manipulation during the 2023 Ebonyi State governorship election, an act for which the Attorney-General of the Federation has implicitly directed his prosecution by the police – a charge that still hangs over him like the proverbial sword of Damocles.

“Even if, in the unlikely event, this inconsequential order was genuinely obtained, Abure’s decision to engage in blatant forum shopping – running to a Nasarawa State High Court in a matter over which the Federal High Court has exclusive constitutional jurisdiction – underscores the depth of his legal and moral bankruptcy.

“Since INEC is a federal institution established by the Constitution, the High Court of Nasarawa State has no lawful standing in this matter. Such abuse of the judicial process ought to attract a stern reprimand from the court against the forum shoppers.

“Meanwhile, Nigerians are not oblivious to the fact that the Supreme Court – the highest court in the land – on 4th April 2025, unequivocally removed Barrister Julius Abure from office in a landmark judgement.

“Yet, Abure and his accomplices have been shamelessly sustained and emboldened by the APC-led Federal Government, enabling them to persist in contempt of court and reckless abuse of judicial processes.

“Their unholy alliance serves one purpose alone: to undermine the Labour Party and erode our democratic institutions. In their desperation for transient political advantage, they are even willing to diminish the authority of the Supreme Court itself.”