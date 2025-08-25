Labour decries rising job losses, demands urgent economic reforms

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) has urged the Federal Government to diversify the economy and implement people-oriented reforms to address rising job losses and declining workers’ welfare in Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday in Ilorin at the opening of the union’s 33rd Annual Industrial Relations Seminar, themed “Building Human Capacity for Enhancing Productivity and Personnel Welfare in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” the Union’s President, Bolarinwa Sunday, said improving productivity in the current economic climate requires deliberate policy interventions.

He stressed that sustainable growth and improved welfare could only be achieved through economic diversification, investment in social infrastructure—especially power and roads—FOREX stabilization, labour-inclusive recovery frameworks, and policies that support local production of finished goods.

“Loss of employment as a result of redundancy exercise is on a daily basis, while precarious work is replacing decent work,” Sunday said. “We therefore need to understand the state of Nigeria’s economy and strike the balance between productivity and workers’ welfare; hence the essence of this seminar.”

He also decried the rising wave of casualisation, outsourcing, and contract staffing, urging stakeholders to promote decent work by creating more opportunities through value-adding strategies.

“Labour organizations must form a cohesive band to strengthen organising and to make our politicians and policymakers accountable. High cost of governance must be addressed so that public resources are channelled into productive sectors,” he added.

Also speaking, the President of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Peter Godonu, described the union’s focus on education as timely.

“At a time when workers and their families are confronted with severe economic hardship—rising cost of living, job insecurity, and eroding purchasing power—it is critical to invest in human capacity development. A well-trained, empowered, and motivated workforce is the surest guarantee for enhanced productivity and sustainable enterprise growth. Productivity must go hand in hand with improved welfare and dignity of labour,” Godonu emphasized.

He added that Nigerian workers faced enormous challenges that required greater solidarity among trade unions. “We must resist every attempt to divide our ranks. By sharing experiences, strategies, and lessons, we are building a collective capacity to respond to new realities in the world of work,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, represented by Mr. Orodiran of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, commended the union for sustaining its annual education seminar.

“I recognize the importance of investing in our workforce. By empowering your members with relevant skills and knowledge, I believe this will enable them to navigate present-day challenges and improve performance, which will ultimately boost the economy,” he said.

Similarly, the Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Issa Aremu, urged the union to demand subsidies for workers’ education.

“There should be a special fund through the NLC to support workers’ education. By doing this, they are not only building themselves but also building the nation,” Aremu said.