LAAC CONFERENCE: Rewane, Keyamo to lead talks on Nigeria’s aviation funding challenges

By Dickson Omobola

League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, has concluded plans to address topical issues in the country’s aviation sector, including infrastructure investment and airport modernisation, aircraft leasing and financing strategies as well as funding Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, operations.

These issues would be discussed at LAAC’s 29th Annual Conference themed: ‘Aviation Financing in Nigeria: The Risks, Opportunities and Prospects,’ scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at The Providence Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Acclaimed financial analyst and Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismarck Rewane, would bring insights into macroeconomic trends, investment flows and sustainable financing strategies critical to the aviation sector’s future.

Also, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, would lend government perspective to conversation around financing frameworks, reforms and policy directions.

Speaking on the event, Chairman of the LAAC Conference Committee, Mr Wole Shadare, said: “We are fully ready to host what promises to be one of the most consequential conversations on aviation financing in Nigeria’s recent history. The addition of Mr Bismarck Rewane brings further intellectual weight to an already robust programme. Delegates can expect high-impact sessions and practical policy recommendations that speak directly to Nigeria’s aviation financing realities.”