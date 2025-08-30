L-PRES warns of Mastitis’ economic impact on female dairy farmers

File image

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo— The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has raised alarm over the impact of mastitis, identifying it as a major disease undermining milk quality and quantity, and threatening the income of dairy farmers across Nigeria.

The project noted that rural women, who largely depend on dairy production for their livelihoods, are the most vulnerable to the economic setbacks caused by the disease.

Speaking at a step-down training session on udder health and disease control in Taraba State, the State Coordinator of L-PRES, Hananiah Albert, stressed the need for intensified sensitization by veterinary professionals. He urged participants to educate farmers on proper hygiene during milking and other preventive measures to curb the disease’s spread.

“This training on udder health management, mastitis control, and disease outbreak prevention is central to our goal of improving milk yield, reducing livestock losses, and promoting safer animal products for our people,” Albert said. “As animal health workers, veterinary officers, and livestock extension agents, you are the backbone of the livestock transformation Taraba State and Nigeria seek to achieve.”

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Security, Prof. Nicholas Namessan, described mastitis as a silent economic threat. While acknowledging the role of dairy production in empowering rural women to contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy, he called for stronger commitment from veterinary officers and livestock producers to fight the disease.

Prof. Namessan assured that the state government will continue to collaborate with L-PRES to support livestock farmers and safeguard their livelihoods.