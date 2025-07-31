KWSG parleys PPUGI on mental health support for security personnel

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

In order to ensure efficiency in security to combat possible threats, the Kwara state government on Thursday collaborated with

Peace Progress and Unity Global Initiative (PPUGI)

to deliberate on solutions to increasing rates of mental health challenges among security personnel in the state.

Representatives of various transport unions, NDLEA,Kwara state Transport management agency (KWATMA) Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Immigration Service,The Nigerian Police among others were present at the program.

Medical personnel and Kwara State Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq raised alarm that the growing rate of mental health challenges amongst security personnel is a serious threat to efficient security delivery.

Governor AbdulRazaq, medical experts and other stakeholders spoke this in Ilorin, Kwara state during a mental health conference for security agencies organised by Peace Progress and Unity Global Initiative (PPUGI).

The conference was entitled: ‘Breaking the silence: Mental health support for our protectors (security personnel and stakeholders.) ‘

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (UITH) Dr Ahmed Abdulquadri said that security personnel are at high risk of experiencing mental health challenges, adding that mental health is like an epidemic among the security personnel.

“This is what sometimes causes accidental discharge and sometimes shooting of colleagues.

“As many as 250 million people worldwide will become depressed this year.

“Unfortunately, only less than 25 percent have access to quality healthcare services. Women are more than twice commonly affected than men,” he said.

Dr Abdulquadri added that “mental health is vital to the performance and well being of security personnel.”

He recommended that “supportive policies, services and stigma-free access are essential for security personnel.

“Encouraging health seeking and protecting personnel’s right than being resilience and proactive approach to ensure a healthier and more effective security force.”

Other strategies to prevent mental health according to him include prioritisation of work; frequent breaks in between work; regular exercises; socialisation; good sleep and avoidance of stigmatisation of mental health issues.

His UITH counterpart, Prof Abdallah Yussuf aligned with his colleague, urging government to increase funds specifically targeted to improve mental health and well-being of security personnel.

Represented by Head, Medical Psychology Therapy, UITH, Dr Tajudeen Abiola, the CMD recommended an increment in not only the wages of the personnel but provision of funds for the physical and mental well-being of security personnel.

“Organisations like this needs to work together to help us create evidence-supported counseling centres for the security personnel to have access to.

“This will go a long way to enhance the mental health of security personnel. The personnel also need to take care of one another.”

Governor AbdulRazaq represented by his Counselor and Advisor Saad Salau said that mental health issue is critical and affect us all particularly in the context of security personnel.

The governor added that “mental health for personnel is a security concern as it can impact their performance, relationship and over all well-being.

“Untreated issues can lead to decreased in productivity, decreased in job performance and increased errors and strained relationship.”

In her remarks, Social Development Commissioner Dr Nafatimah Imam said that “the gathering brings to light the growing importance of social development to mental health in the community structure, workplace environment and economic stability as well as family support.”