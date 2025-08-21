Kwara PDP chieftain alleges threat to life amid rising opposition influence in Offa

…Petitions US, UK, Canadian Embassies, DSS

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Hon. Comr. Salahudeen Lukman, has raised concerns over his safety, claiming that his growing influence as an opposition leader in Offa Local Government has made him a target.

Lukman, who contested the Kwara State House of Assembly election in 2023 and the Offa Local Government chairmanship election in 2024, highlighted instances of harassment and political challenges he has faced.

In a statement made available to journalists, Lukman, popularly known as Eluku Omo Adugbo, recounted his experiences and appealed for both local and international protection.

He stressed that his rising popularity and commitment to his community have increased political tension around him.

Lukman’s political profile rose during the 2023 general election, where he ran for the State House of Assembly under the PDP.

Although he lost by less than a thousand votes, he described the contest as highly competitive and proof of his grassroots support.

Similarly, during the 2024 local government election, he noted that the process was abruptly halted, paving the way for candidates he believes were not the people’s choice.

He pointed to the overwhelming support he received as evidence of his bond with the Offa community.

The PDP chieftain alleged that he has been subjected to sustained online attacks, with malicious content shared under fake names and blogs created to discredit him.

“Each wave of attack comes with different malicious content, often attaching my pictures to false narratives.

“These attacks are spread using pseudo-names, fake social media accounts, and briefcase online blogs deliberately created to tarnish my reputation and mislead the public,” Lukman stated.

He further alleged that some political leaders in the state are connected to the smear campaigns, although he did not provide evidence.

Explaining that his criticisms of public policies are rooted in the welfare of his people, Lukman questioned whether he is expected to remain silent in the face of pressing challenges.

“As an emerging opposition leader, I have consistently criticised public policies and actions with all sense of responsibility.

“I wonder if those in the corridors of power and their agents expect me to keep silent in the face of the marginalisation of my people in development, worsening insecurity, and a collapsed economy.”

In response to the threats, Lukman revealed that he has sought protection from both local and international bodies, including the United States Embassy, the British High Commission, the Canadian High Commission, and the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja.

“I have therefore sought local and international protection against possible assassination, kidnapping, or violent attack,” he stated.

Despite these challenges, Lukman reaffirmed his commitment to democracy and the will of the people of Offa.

“I reaffirm my faith in democracy, justice, and the resilience of the Offa people. I will not be intimidated into silence, neither will I allow tyranny to trample on the collective will of my people,” he declared.