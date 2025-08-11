Farmcraft Centre for the Blind protest triggers gridlock at Lagos Airport

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said due to an ongoing protest by the Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, traffic congestion is impacting access roads to the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

A statement by the agency urged travellers to use alternative routes where possible to avoid heavily congested areas.

The statement reads: “This is a travel advisory for passengers and commuters to/from Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Lagos

“Due to an ongoing protest by the Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, traffic congestion is currently impacting access roads to the airport. To minimise disruptions, we advise, passenger should:

“Check traffic updates before departing for the airport. Confirm flight status with your airline for any schedule changes.Use alternative routes where possible to avoid heavily congested areas. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. Please travel safely and stay informed.”