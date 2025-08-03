Kwankwasiyya Youth urges equitable dev, decries Northern marginalization in federal projects

Kwankwaso

The Kwankwasiyya National Youth Alliance has raised concerns over what it describes as the continued marginalization of Northern Nigeria in federal developmental projects, calling on the Tinubu-led administration to prioritize inclusivity and equity in governance.

In a press release signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Babazango Salihu Rabiu, the group defended former Kano State Governor and national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who recently criticized the federal government over the alleged neglect of the region.

“The youths and women hold the largest voting strength in the North, yet the region is yet to witness significant federal developmental projects,” the statement read.

The group acknowledged some gains from social investment initiatives, including the student loan scheme and the Renewed Hope cash transfer, commending the federal government for ensuring equity in those areas. However, it stressed that more tangible infrastructure and agricultural interventions are urgently needed.

Citing agriculture as a vital sector, the alliance called for the swift implementation of the $158.18 million Agriculture Value Chain Development Programme across nine northern states. It also urged the federal government to subsidize fertilizers, which the group says now cost as much as ₦50,000 per bag, making them unaffordable for many farmers.

Comrade Rabiu, a trained petroleum geologist, noted positive progress in Nigeria’s crude oil output, especially in the upstream sector, but stressed that more needs to be done to unlock the full potential of the gas industry.

“We are yet to see the completion of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, a critical infrastructure that could stimulate local industries and reduce the cost of local commodities,” the statement noted.

The group concluded by reaffirming its loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, pledging to continue advocating for justice, unity, and balanced development across Nigeria.