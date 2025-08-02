Kwankwasiyya youth group backs Kwankwaso on Tinubu marginalising the North

Kwankwaso

Kwankwasiyya National Youth Alliance has thrown its weight behind the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his statement that the northern region was being marginalised under President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Saturday, the group’s national coordinator, Babazango Rabiu, said the north is yet to witness significant developmental projects since Tinubu came to power.

“The youths and women have the largest votes in the north and we are yet to witness a significant developmental project in the northern region,” the group said.

“Take for example in the area of social investment we have seen a positive impact such as student loan and renew hope cash transfer. Indeed we are grateful because equity, fairness and justice are maintained irrespective of our political differences. And also we have witnessed a rapid decrease in the price of food items especially rice and maize which are normally at high cost during this season.

“But in the area of agriculture that is not enough, we want to see the implementation of $158.18 million US dollar agriculture value chain development program across nine northern states. Also we want the government to support farmers with farming inputs especially fertilizer which is now selling at N50000 per bag and many farmers could not be able to buy it.”

The group acknowledged that there has been significant improvement in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry.

“However, with the abundant gas reserves that we have, we are yet to see the completion of 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project which we believe will develop our local industries and increase our productivity for our economic growth and also reduce the price of our local commodities,” it added.