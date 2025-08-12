KWAM1, ValueJet saga: Industry split over suspension of pilots

•Reinstate their licences, pilots, and engineers, tell the NCAA

•Your demand was unprofessional, pilots were reckless— Analysts

•Licences remain suspended, FG insists

By Dickson Omobola

Barely six days after the incident involving popular Nigerian musician, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as KWAM1, and domestic carrier, ValueJet, industry stakeholders are divided over the federal government’s decision to ground the airline’s pilots.

On August 5, KWAM1, who was reportedly drinking from a flask aboard a ValueJet aircraft at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja, was approached by a flight attendant, who suspected that the content was alcohol.

The attendant was said to have asked the musician to surrender the flask, but he refused, saying it was medication prescribed by his doctor.

Therefore, an angry KWAM1 proceeded to the front of the aircraft in an attempt to prevent it from taking off.

In a video seen by Vanguard, the musician was seen standing in front of the aircraft, with ground personnel interacting with him.

Shortly, he was seen in the clip dodging the wing of the aircraft as the flight prepared for takeoff in breach of aviation safety rules.

Consequently, the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, immediately suspended the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, stating that their action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

This was just as the entertainer was banned from boarding both international and domestic airlines from any Nigerian airport for six months.

According to the regulator, the pilots’ suspension will remain in place, pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.

Pilots, engineers disagree with NCAA

But pilots and engineers believed the punishment was too harsh, considering that both the captain and first officer involved had a perfect record before the incident.

Their displeasure was expressed in a statement by the National President of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, Mr Galadima Abednego, who urged NCAA to review the decision.

Speaking on their behalf, Abednego stated that KWAM1 should be blamed solely for the incident and the licences of both pilots reinstated.

He said: “While we note the less than optimal discharge of the discretion of the Captain, we condemn totally the crude, unruly behaviour and crass display of arrogance of Mr Ayinde, KWAM 1, which resulted in the whole incident. NAAPE calls on the authorities to squarely lay the blame on Mr Ayinde, KWAM 1, for his actions and make him face the full wrath of the law to forestall future occurrence

“While we are not averse to investigation, we demand that it is open, transparent and unbiased. The intense provocation occasioned by Mr Ayinde, KWAM 1’s, actions definitely stretched lean the tolerance of a seasoned and professional pilot (Captain) who have had an unblemished records and therefore, call on the authorities to reconsider and review the decision meted on her and the other officer with the view of releasing their licenses.”

Analysts react

Industry analysts, however, faulted the pilots and engineers’ appeal, arguing that it was unprofessional of the organisation to do so.

A retired pilot with the defunct Nigeria Airways, Mohammed Badamosi, who spoke to Vanguard, said: “No, that is unprofessional (NAAPE’s call). There is a system in place. It was wrong for the aircraft to have moved without the ground staff clearing the aircraft to taxi.

‘’There are so many things wrong with that incident. For instance, the people on ground should not have removed the wedge from the aircraft. Somebody was supposed to be in front of that aircraft signalling to the pilot that everything was clear from the aircraft to move.

‘’There is something we call airmanship. It is the responsibility of the captain to ensure that there is no obstruction before the aircraft moves. The people standing there were obstructions. She broke a regulation and there is a punishment for it.

Licences remain suspended, NCAA insists

Meanwhile, Director General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, who also spoke to Vanguard, said the issue was still being investigated.

Najomo said: “Investigations are still going on and their licences remain suspended until they are concluded.”

Exonerating co-pilot

“In this case, suspending the licences of both pilots is the right decision. The co-pilot has to answer some questions, such as: when the captain was about to taxi, did the captain look left and say it was clear, and did the co-pilot confirm that the right was clear?

‘’Did this actually happen? Did the captain ask for such confirmation? These are the issues the investigation will reveal. If nothing of the sort occurred, then the co-pilot should be exonerated.”

Recklessness

Sharing his thoughts with Vanguard, the General Secretary of Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative, ASRTI/ART, Mr Olumide Ohunayo, said there was a clear breach of departure procedure by the pilots.

Ohunayo noted that it was reckless, adding that the lives of both the unruly passenger and other airport officials who tried to appeal to KWAM1 were put in danger by the pilots.

He, however, said the system also failed the pilots and urged the NCAA to give them a second chance.

He said: “The pilots had their passengers on board. The pilot was agitated by the action of the unruly passenger who was said to have spilled drink on her.”

Also, the pilot had a duty of taking that aircraft to the path on schedule.

‘’Despite the delay, the pilot was trying to do damage control with the time available. All of these things happened under pressure.

Second chance

“But then, she also did not need to ask for the chokes to be removed and start that departure movement. That was wrong. Emotional intelligence failed her and her team. Being a young pilot, I think the sanction is enough deterrent and enough to make her control her emotional intelligence next time.

‘’She may have reduced flight time while she undergoes an emotional intelligence programme. However, it is not enough reason for her licence to be withdrawn permanently. Luckily, there was no injury or death to any of the personnel who were on the tarmac. I think she should be given a second chance.”

Investigation

“Such an occurrence calls for investigation. During investigation, it is necessary to suspend the pilots, so they can have time to partake in the investigation. After the investigation, whatever the outcome is, there is a punishment or exoneration.

‘’If they are found wanting in their safety management system, they have a way to put the pilot into training so that such thing won’t occur again.

“Pilots who did something like that in the past were recommended to be sent for a simulator training,and they were brought back to do some supervision flights before they could be put on line. For some big airlines, in this case, the captain could be sent to go for a psychological test to see whether she has anger issues and train her on how to manage it.