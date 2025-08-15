Kwam1, Emmanson: Lawyer sues FG, NCAA, others for N500bn over alleged aviation impunity

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — Public interest lawyer, Ayodele Ademiluyi, has dragged the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and several other parties before the Federal High Court, Lagos, demanding N500 billion in damages over what he described as a blatant breach of the rule of law in handling two aviation infractions involving popular musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, and passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson.

The suit, filed under the number FHC/L/CS/1632/25, lists as respondents: the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo (SAN), NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ibom Air, ValueJet, the Nigerian Correctional Service, King Wasiu Ayinde, the Nigerian Police Force, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the state’s Attorney-General, and the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference, Ademiluyi, who is also convener of the Movement for Justice and Secretary of the Radical Gender Movement stated that the action was necessary to enforce accountability and protect the public interest.

According to him, the matter transcends the personalities involved and points to systemic decay in the aviation sector.

“Our aviation system needs a complete overhauling. We cannot allow impunity to reign or degenerate into a banana republic where someone can stop a plane with their bare hands and walk away without consequence,” he said.

The lawyer criticised the handling of the two incidents, alleging an imbalance in the treatment of both parties.

He accused authorities of failing to arrest, arraign, or prosecute King Wasiu despite allegations against him, while Emmanson faced immediate sanctions.

He said: “It’s a gross imbalance. There was no arrest, no arraignment, no prosecution of Mr. Kwam 1. In fact, he was rewarded with a brand ambassadorship for the aviation sector. What message does that send to the public?”

He argued that the appointment of King Wasiu as a brand ambassador was inappropriate and undermined the integrity of the sector.

“If someone can stop a plane with their bare hands and be appointed a brand ambassador, it sends the wrong signal,” he said.

Ademiluyi further alleged that Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, had acted in a manner unbecoming of his office, claiming he appeared to be speaking for one of the airlines involved rather than enforcing the law.

“We are asking for an order of mandamus to compel relevant authorities to take proper action against those involved, particularly Mr. Kwam 1.

“This is not about celebrity status or political connections — it’s about the sanctity of the rule of law,” he said.

The lawyer also faulted the role of the Airline Operators of Nigeria in the Emmanson case, accusing the body of acting as “complainant, prosecutor and judge” when it initially imposed a life ban on her — a sanction later withdrawn.

“The central issue remains: Mr. Kwam 1 is walking the streets free. That is a big slap on the rule of law,” he stressed. “The suit we have filed is a public interest action. The collective interest of the polity is at stake,” he said.

He urged the judiciary to use the case to set a precedent that no one, regardless of influence or status, is above the law.