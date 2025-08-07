The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the conduct of popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as KWAM 1, during an altercation with staff of ValueJet airline at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The minister described the Fuji musician’s behaviour as “unacceptable” and “akin to a hostage situation.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Keyamo confirmed that he had reviewed reports from aviation agencies and examined video footage of the August 5, 2025 incident, which showed KWAM 1 allegedly obstructing a ValueJet aircraft from taxiing.

“Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 have said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to ACTUALLY BLOCK the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off.

“This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour,” he said. “It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation.”

Keyamo also faulted the pilot and captain of the aircraft for proceeding to taxi despite safety concerns, stating that both parties breached standard safety protocol as required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“No amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away,” he noted.

While commending the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for suspending the pilot’s licence pending investigation, the minister criticised the one-sided action and directed the agency to place KWAM 1 on a no-fly list.

“What applies to the goose must also to the gander. All airlines, both domestic and international, should IMMEDIATELY be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence,” Keyamo said.

