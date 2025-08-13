Kwam 1, Ibom Air incident: Ex-militant leader hails FG’s decision to withdraw case

By Tunde Oso

Former militant leader and Head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC), Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has commended the Federal Government for withdrawing the criminal charges filed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) against music star Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, and Ms. Comfort Emmanson.

In a statement issued on August 13, 2025, in Abuja, Akpodoro described the move as proof of the Bola Tinubu administration’s compassion and sensitivity to public sentiment, adding that both incidents were avoidable if caution had been exercised.

He urged the government to provide mental health support for Emmanson, whom he described as a youth in need of rehabilitation rather than imprisonment. “Deterrence has been served. Emmanson’s mental health should be well-catered for to forestall a repeat of such public misconduct,” he said, while also calling for improved staff training for airline personnel.

Akpodoro praised Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his swift intervention, noting that the decision to lift the flight ban on both parties would help correct rather than punish “first-time offenders.”

He further urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to restore the certificates of the ValueJet pilots involved in Kwam 1’s case and to completely lift all travel bans. “They should be allowed to go and sin no more,” he said.

The ex-militant also called on Minister Keyamo to intensify regulation of airlines, particularly on issues of flight delays and cancellations, ensuring sanctions are applied where necessary.