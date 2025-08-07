Kwam 1 denies unruly conduct in Abuja airport incident

Veteran Nigerian Fuji artiste, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has denied claims of inappropriate behaviour during a boarding incident on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement issued on Thursday by K1’s media aide, Kunle Rasheed, said the reports were exaggerated and misleading.

According to Rasheed, the incident occurred from a misunderstanding when a bottle of drinking water was handed to the artiste while waiting in the airport lounge to board a ValueJet flight.

He said the situation escalated in spite of K1’s efforts to clarify the contents of the bottle.

“At no point did K1 act in a manner that endangered lives or breached safety regulations.

“The substance in question, which was wrongly sensationalised, was nothing more than plain drinking water, given to him at the airport lounge while he waited to board the aircraft.

“Claims that K1 blocked the aircraft or attempted to disrupt operations are completely unfounded.

“The veteran artiste, who is globally respected and frequently travels both locally and internationally, understands and strictly adheres to aviation protocols,” he said.

Rasheed said that airport officials, including the Head of Airport Security and executives from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) intervened to de-escalate the issue.

“The Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, would not have reached out personally to appeal, tender apologies and even go as far as arranging a private jet to fly him to Lagos, at no cost.

“Despite persistent persuasion from the airline’s top executives, K1 graciously declined the offer,” he said.

He urged the media and public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth guide their judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Wednesday, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah,confirmed that K1 was due to board morning flight VK 201 to Lagos on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Orah said preliminary findings confirmed that the musician attempted carrying an unidentified liquid onboard, in spite of repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) and the Flight Captain.

She noted that under international standards, including Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Security Programme and ICAO Annex 17, liquids above 100ml must be declared and medically justified.

According to Orah, the musician was reportedly informed but declined to comply with the regulation.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for clarification,” she said.

Orah stated that the passenger allegedly refused and poured the liquid – later confirmed as alcohol – on the officer.

She said the musician was eventually escorted away by AVSEC’s crime unit for investigation and later released.

Also,a statement signed by NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said the authority received the reports concerning a breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the airport.

Achimugu said the preliminary information indicated that the pilot commenced departure procedures without adhering to mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards,” he said.

He said that the pilot and co-pilot had both been suspended pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.

Similarly, the management of ValueJet, in a statement, acknowledged the incident.

The airline said it was giving the NCAA its full cooperation in the authority’s investigation.

“The crew involved were removed immediately from active duty, pending the outcome of a thorough internal review and investigation that has commenced to understand the root cause and prevent any recurrence,” it said. (NAN)