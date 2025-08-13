KWAM-0, KWAM-1, KWAM-2, by Ochereome Nnanna

Ochereome Nnanna

I struggled for hours to decide on the headline for this article. It happens sometimes. Yesterday morning, I watched a television programme where the presenters and guests used “KWAM-this-and-that” to describe the recent unruly behaviours in our aviation industry caught on viral videos. “King” Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, alias De Ultimate, KWAM-1, may not exactly be a household name in the Eastern or Northern parts of the country. But in the West and Yoruba communities all over the world, he is a rock star, a legend of the Islamo-cultural music genre known as fuji, that he plays.

A popular figure in Lagos Island, he obviously enjoys close kinship affinity with President Bola Tinubu who grew up in the household of a famous market woman chieftain, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, in Lagos Island. KWAM-1 was embroiled in a shameful behaviour at the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAIA. He tried to board a Lagos-bound Value Jet aircraft with a flask containing…alcohol? water? Everything done in and around airports and aeroplanes are bound by international rules and regulations. Airport personnel, security officials, pilots and crew members are empowered to implement them.

It is the duty of travellers to cooperate and comply with their usually polite instructions, for the good of all. Serious violations can lead to severe punishments, such as prison terms or/and banishment from using aviation services. KWAM-1 allegedly poured the liquid on officials doing their legitimate duties, blocked the already shut and humming plane and persisted in his nuisance antics. The lady pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, apparently lost her patience (which was also very unprofessional) and angrily moved the plane. The right wing of the aircraft nearly smashed the musician’s head if he had not smartly dodged under it. The authorities acted with despatch and suspended Ogoyi’s licence. If she had killed KWAM-1, it would have been a different cup of tea!

KWAM-1 issued a statement making it sound like the incident was a mere nothing. But when the vapour of public outrage enveloped him, he issued an “apology” full of arrogant name-dropping and self-adulation as a global cultural icon.

The only person who showed leadership was Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. He needled the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, to summarily clap a six-month no-fly suspension on KWAM-1, his apology notwithstanding. Where was airport security? Blocking a plane from taking off, and nearly getting crushed by it due to irresponsible behaviour are seen by many people as being akin to an act of terrorism. Can he try this outside Nigeria or under a different president? Almost a week after the incident a man who should have been led away in handcuffs and charged in court remains free.

KWAM-1’s despicable behaviour immediately called back to mind the controversy surrounding Adams Oshiomhole’s tango with Air Peace. The law enforcement agencies were also condemned for failing to show up for this case.

The third messy incident had to do with one Miss Comfort Emmanson, a passenger with an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos. According to reports, she not only blatantly disobeyed the crew’s safety instructions, she was also caught on camera assaulting a female crew member and generally acting like somebody in urgent need of psychiatric attention. A professional airport security handling would have taken care of the situation to enable her face the consequences of her serious contraventions. But officials went overboard and visited her with jungle justice. They tore her blouse, uploaded her nudes to the web, dragged her straight to Kirikiri Prisons, put her in the dock the following day, and the court remanded her detention till October 6, 2025. Not to be outdone, the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, slapped a “lifetime” ban on her.

The difference in the manners the system reacted to “KWAM-0, KWAM-1 and KWAM-2” is obvious. KWAM-0 and KWAM-1 were presidentially-connected “big men”. One was totally overlooked while the other was slapped on the wrist with a feather. “KWAM-2” is a daughter of “nobody” from the wrong part of Nigeria, so mob actions were swiftly administered within 24 hours. Nobody is excusing Comfort’s behaviour. But a person facing the law still has the right to the dignity of her person. Comfort Emmanson is not a condemned person. Even condemned people are still protected by the law. I commend Peter Obi for speaking up for her.

Nigerian law enforcement machinery is very cowardly and dastardly. They huff, puff and snarl like wolves when a helpless and vulnerable Nigerian falls into their hands. You see this among soldiers, policemen and others. But when it concerns the high and mighty, they turn to putty. And when faced with Boko Haram, bandits and Fulani herdsmen, some of them compromise or flee. Where is the professionalism? Where are the honour, dignity? Let Comfort Emmanson’s case serve as a lesson to others. Behave yourself. The Bible says “obedience is better than sacrifice”.

Stay away from airports and planes if you are crazy.