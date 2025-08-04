Kremlin dismisses nuclear fears over Trump submarine move

President Putin of Russia

The Kremlin has dismissed fears of a nuclear escalation following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move two nuclear submarines closer to Russia.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, described the move as an emotional response rather than a major shift in military posture.

“U.S. submarines are always on alert in any case,” Peskov told state news agency TASS, urging all sides to show restraint in nuclear rhetoric.

Trump said Friday he ordered the deployment in response to recent threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

Medvedev had drawn attention for increasingly hardline and provocative remarks since the war in Ukraine began.

“In any country, members of its leadership hold varying views,” Peskov said, adding that foreign policy is determined solely by President Putin.

Peskov acknowledged ongoing U.S. efforts to help end the war and said Putin may meet with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, later this week.

Trump initially gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to end the conflict, which had since been shortened. U.S. officials say the revised deadline expires Thursday. Trump has threatened sanctions if Russia fails to comply.