Koroma, Mutfwang laud Stanley Uzochukwu’s humanitarian impacts in Nigeria



‎‎Stanel Group/The Delborough Lagos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu has again taken humanitarian impacts further in Nigeria by donating personal residence for orphanage and building a state-of-the-art WAEC and NECO approved school for orphans and less privileged Nigerians in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

‎

‎The African youths model announced the donation while empowering widows, disabled and less privileged Nigerians with over 3000 modern sewing machines, grinding machines, wheel chairs and food items worth over One Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000.00) through his foundation, Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation to mark his birthday.

‎

‎The Foundation is committed to improving the living standards of orphans, widows, disabled and other less privileged Nigerians across the thirty six (36) states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja through education, mentorship and empowerment.

‎

‎The commitment has kick-started with the official commissioning of the rebuilding of JOFIN orphanage home housing a well equipped and computerized WAEC and NECO approved school in addition to donating his residence for orphans in Jos today, Wednesday 30th July 2025.

‎

‎Dr. Stanley did not just build the home and the school for the orphans and less privileged Nigerians in Jos but he also equipped the school with modern science equipment, computer lab, pays salaries of all staff and caregivers, feeds and awards free education to all the students (orphans and less privileged) at all levels as well as providing for their basic needs.

‎

‎Recall that it was in September 2024 when The Delborough Lagos boss’ attention was drawn to the starving orphans and the dilapidated state of the JOFIN Orphanage Home in Jos, Dr. Stanley immediately directed the SUF Chief Executive Officer and her team to reach out to the management of the Home. The team relocated to Jos and fed the suffering orphans for over a week, treated them medically and provided their educational needs including uniform, sandals, books, toiletries, soaps, body creams, etc and enough raw food from them till date.

‎

‎It was then the Foundation brought succor to the orphans with a promise to transform the Home by rebuilding the structure, equipping the school, drilling a solar-powered borehole and providing food items and all other basic needs of the suffering children.

‎

‎Having completed all the promises/projects in less than a year, Dr. Stanley returned to Jos to commission the transformed orphanage and to also mark his birthday with the orphans, less privileged and widows alike.

‎

‎Remarkable highlight of the event was the presentation of 3,500 sewing machines, grinding machines, wheel chairs and food items to widows, disabled and less privileged Nigerians by the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang and supported by former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma.

‎

‎Addressing the crowd, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu said, “I am only fulfilling a covenant made with God today and I am indeed grateful to Him”

‎

‎He urged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity saying, “Don’t sell the equipment. My wife is coming to train you on tailoring and set up a fashion design for each of you.”

‎

‎Dr. Uzochukwu thanked his excellencies Gov Mutfwang and Koroma for giving the widows and the disabled persons the privilege to see a sitting governor and a former president in their midst.

‎

‎Lauding Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu’s humanitarian impacts on the Plateau people, Gov Mutfwang said, “I rejoice with the beneficiaries of SUF Initiatives and gestures. This gives honour to God Almighty. The prayers of the women and less privileged will keep you progressing in life.

‎

‎”I enjoy other well-to-do and influential Nigerians to emulate Dr Stanley.”

‎

‎On his part, President Koroma thanked Dr. Stanley for his humanitarian impacts while congratulating him on his birthday.

‎

‎Koroma urged other influential Nigerians to emulate Dr. Stanley to provide relief for the less privileged Nigerians and also charged the beneficiaries to utilize the gifts with determination to make something out of it so that they would also be of helpers to others in the society.

‎

‎In October 2024, Stanley Uzochukwu foundation gave N40m empowerment grants to 80 SMEs and over the years the Foundation has trained, mentored and empowered over 5,000 Nigerian youths through its annual empowerment program tagged, ‘Master Class With Stanel’ initiative.