Kopa Trophy: Yamal, Doue, Lewis-Skelly among nominees for Ballon d’Or’s best young player [Full List]

Lamine Yamal, Desire Doue and Michelle Agyemang are among the nominees for the prestigious Kopa Trophy awards up for grabs at the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

As the prestigious Golden Ball event continues to grow, more and more prizes are being handed out. Leading performers from across the men’s and women’s game will be recognised when it comes to the most exciting young talent.

Some household names figure on the two shortlists, including wonderkids plying their trade in La Liga, Ligue 1, the Premier League, Champions League and WSL for the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal – while also starring for their respective countries.

MEN’S NOMINEES FOR KOPA TROPHY

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain)

Estevao (Palmeiras/Chelsea)

Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth/Real Madrid)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

WOMEN’S NOMINEES

Michelle Agyemang (Brighton/Arsenal)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)

Claudia Martinez Ovando (Club Olimpia)

Vicky Lopez (Barcelona)

