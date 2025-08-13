Kokopee drops ‘All I Need It’s Kokopee’ album

Versatile artiste, Ogaga Okokowa widely known as Kokopee, has finally released his much-anticipated album, All I Need It’s Kokopee, officially out today Friday, August 15, 2025. The launch follows an exclusive listening party in Lagos on yesterday that drew fans, industry stakeholders, and fellow artistes.

The seven-track project, running just over 17 minutes, chronicles the singer’s journey “from Genesis to Revelation,” blending tales of hardship, determination, and ambition into a cohesive body of work.

“As it sounds, All I Need, I’m trying to give everybody a guideline that these are all the things you need to make it in life as a human being. These are all I needed to become Kokopee. If you follow my blueprint now, you will arrive at somewhere more productive than where you used to be before,” he said.

Kokopee explained that the project mirrors his struggles in the music industry.

“From Track One to Track Seven, you will see that I’ve suffered. The album shows that I mean business and am not here to play. I’ve gone through the four corners of the industry, and it’s time for me to roll. All I need to succeed is to drop this album and take over,” he said.

The body of work features three collaborations- Don Jazzy, Peruzzi and Jeriq. “The lead single is up to the fans. When you listen to the album, you will pick your favorite,” he added.

However, the singer also used the platform to address a pressing challenge faced by emerging artistes, the soaring cost of music promotion.

“The cost of music promotion in Nigeria is part of what is making me advise the youth that if you like music, try go find work first. Promotion cost is rising just like the cost of living. As bad as it sounds, as the top artistes are becoming more successful, the billing is increasing. They believe they should eat your money now before you become Burna Boy. That’s why they want to extort you. It’s expensive, I won’t lie, but I cope by the grace of God,” he said