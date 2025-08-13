Kogi photojournalist’s father dies weeks after son’s murder

Father of murdered Kogi photojournalist

Chief James Aiyepeku, father of Ayobami Aiyepeku, a photojournalist who was murdered on July 22 in Kogi State, has died.

Aiyepeku died on Tuesday, August 12, as a result of stroke reportedly triggered by the shock of his son’s gruesome murder.

Mr Timothy Aiyepeku, elder brother to the late journalist, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the family residence on Wednesday in Lokoja that their father had been traumatised by Ayobami’s brutal killing.

“On Wednesday Aug. 6, after rushing out to complete the necessary arrangements towards the release of Ayobami’s corpse for burial, I returned home to the news that my father had fallen and was hospitalised.

“Despite initial signs of recovery, my father’s condition worsened, and he eventually succumbed to his illness on Tuesday August 12,” he said.

Timothy emphasised that the family suspected a conspiracy in Ayobami’s death, citing the absence of his phone and the phone of the suspected killer, who allegedly took his own life.

He said: “The family is urging the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation, trusting that justice will be served.”

“We believe that the police can do the job; they should just put in the needed resources to see that justice is achieved for my brother,” Timothy appealed.

He maintained that despite the immense pain and loss, the Aiyepeku family was holding onto their faith, believing that God would ultimately bring justice and vengeance for Ayobami’s brutal murder.

“We remain hopeful that the authorities will uncover the truth behind Ayobami’s murder. We await updates from the ongoing police investigation on the matter.

“We believe that they are law enforcement agency and they are doing what is required of them to ensure justice for my late brother,” Timothy said.

Earlier the spokesperson of Kogi State Police command, Superintendent of Police (SP) Williams Ovye-Aya, had named Oluwapelumi Adebayo, a colleague of Ayobami, as his suspected killer.

Ovye- Aya alleged that Oluwapelumi murdered Ayobami on July 22 in an office at GRA near the Government House, Lokoja.

He, however, said that the suspected killer allegedly committed suicide.

The Command’s spokesperson said Oluwapelumi’s corpse was found in a hotel room in Lokoja, few hours after the police launched a manhunt for him on July 23.

