Kogi PDP suspends Senator Ahmed Ogembe over alleged ties with ADC

Ogembe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi Central Senatorial District has suspended Senator Ahmed Ogembe over allegation of announcing the collapse of the party’s structure in the Okene Local Government Area of the state to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The suspension letter signed by the party’s Zonal Vice Chairman (Central) and chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Okene Local Government Area, Hon Anthony Akuvada Momoh, said Ogembe’s action constituted a clear violation of the provisions of the PDP constitution (2017) as amended, particularly Section 58 (1) and 59.

The letter reads in part: “The attention of the Kogi Central Senatorial District Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party, under the leadership of the Zonal Vice Chairman, Hon. Anthony Akuvada Momoh, has been drawn to several activities of grave allegations of anti-party activities levelled against you, bordering on gross misconduct, betrayal of trust and deliberate acts capable of undermining the interest and survival of our great party in Kogi State.”

According to the letter, the infractions were not only weighty, but struck at the foundation of party loyalty which could not be ignored.

“Accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred on the party leadership and the PDP constitution and pursuant of recommendations before us, you Senator Ahmed Ogembe is hereby suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of investigations by the Disciplinary Committee,” the letter read.