Kogi East Elders reject bill granting Sultan, Ooni permanent traditional leadership

…Seek Reversal of Bill

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) has rejected a provision in the proposed National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2025, which seeks to permanently designate the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife as co-chairmen of the council.

In a statement signed by Ambassador Ali Ocheni, the council described the proposal as inconsistent with the principles of equity and federal balance, and called for a system that reflects inclusiveness across Nigeria’s diverse royal institutions.

KEEC urged the National Assembly to review the bill to ensure that leadership of the council is rotational and representative of all regions and cultures in the country.

The elders emphasized that Nigeria’s traditional leadership should embody equality, mutual respect, and cultural diversity in order to strengthen unity and harmony in the federation.