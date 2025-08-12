Kogi ADC: Abejide unperturbed by detractors – Media aide

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Hon Leke Joseph Abejide, a two-term federal lawmaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Customs & Excise, has said he remains unfazed by allegations challenging his leadership and proprietorship of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi State.

This was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Public Communication, Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, during a press briefing in Abuja.

The remarks were in response to recent claims by a former secretary of the ADC in Kogi State, who disputed Abejide’s assertion that he brought the party to the state and described his claim of being the ‘landlord’ of the party in the state as ‘condemnable.’

Mohammed, however, reaffirmed Abejide’s central role in the ADC.

“Hon. Abejide is not just the national leader but the financial bulldozer and the surviving plant of the ADC, irrefutably the party’s proprietor,” Mohammed stated.

He also questioned the individual’s credibility, describing them as inconsistent and lacking stability.

“In the spirit of comradeship, I advise the individual to refrain from speaking against Abejide, whom they once enjoyed recommendations, nominations, and succour from.

“Hon. Abejide is unperturbed and remains dedicated to fulfilling his mandate for national inclusivity and growth,” he said.