Kila appointed Pro-Chancellor of Ibru University

By Adesina Wahab

The Michael & Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU) in Delta State has announced the appointment of Professor Anthony Kila as its new Pro-Chancellor, marking a significant step in the institution’s ongoing mission to deliver quality education and promote leadership development in Nigeria.

The appointment announced in a letter signed by the university’s Visitor and Registrar, Dr Mrs Cecilia Ibru, and Dr T Kolo, officially authorised the nomination of Anthony Kila, a distinguished international jurist, political economist, and Jean Monnet Professor, to serve as the university’s new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

This appointment introduces a highly respected academic, strategic thinker, and esteemed public intellectual who brings with him decades of extensive experience across education, governance, and international development.

His new role places the well-known public analyst at the helm of the university’s strategic planning and policy development efforts, ensuring that his expertise will significantly contribute to the institution’s growth and outward-facing initiatives.

In confirming the appointment, Professor Kila expressed his gratitude to the Governing Council and committed to working with the Vice-Chancellor, academic community, and stakeholders to enhance the reputation of MCIU as a centre of academic excellence and innovation.

He noted that “education is the most enduring and sustainable investment one can make for the future.” He also highlighted that “at MCIU, we have the honour and responsibility of shaping the next generation of leaders — individuals who will drive positive transformation not only within Nigeria but across the wider world.”

Kila is also a Professor of Strategy and Development and the Director of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS). Over the years, he has been a steadfast advocate for educational reforms, capacity building, and recognising the role of universities as catalysts for societal change.

Established in 2015 by the Michael & Cecilia Foundation, MCIU is committed to promoting academic excellence and serving the community through various initiatives. The appointment of Kila is expected to bring a fresh surge of enthusiasm, strategic insight, and greater international recognition to the institution. Throughout its history, the university has been led by distinguished individuals, including Professor Ayo Banjo, an esteemed emeritus professor of English and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan; Chief Joop Berkhout, a renowned figure in Nigerian publishing; and Professor Peter Gbewa Hugbo, who served as the President General of the Urhobo Progressive Union.

With this appointment, stakeholders anticipate renewed momentum in MCIU’s research drive, global partnerships, and community engagement programmes. The official inauguration ceremony will take place later this year at the university’s Delta State campus.