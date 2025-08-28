Kidnappers kill 762 Nigerians in 4,722 abductions; rake in N2.6bn ransom — Report

File image of kidnappers’ ‘properties’.

By Juliet Umeh

SB Morgen, SBM, Intelligence, a geopolitical research firm, has said no fewer than 762 Nigerians were killed by kidnappers in 4,722 abductions within the last one year in the country.

Read Also: 2027 Presidency: Zoning causes rumpus, PDP intensifies move to woo Jonathan

The research firm, in its latest report, titled ‘’Economics of Nigeria’s Kidnap Industry,’’ also revealed that kidnappers demanded over N48 billion from victims and their families during the same period (June 2024 to June 2025).

However, efforts to get the reaction of the Presidency for reaction yesterday proved abortive as it referred Vanguard to the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, or Inspector General of Police, since it’s a security matter.

Attempt to also get the NSA, Police headquarters and National Counter Terrorism Centre to respond proved abortive as none responded to calls or messages sent to their mobile telephone numbers.

But the report said of the total amount of N48 billion demanded as ransom, only N2.57 billion was received.

“Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis has evolved into a lucrative criminal enterprise, with N2.56 billion ($1.66 million) confirmed in ransom payments and 4,722 civilians abducted in just one year.

“The Northwest remains the most violent, while the Southeast and South-South face targeted religious abductions and financial extortion.

“Unless security forces dismantle these networks and address root causes—poverty, unemployment, and weak law enforcement—the cycle of kidnappings, ransoms, and deaths will continue unchecked, leaving ordinary Nigerians in perpetual fear,’’ the report read.

Naira/ dollar ransom

It explained that while the amount of naira paid in ransom had dramatically increased, the dollar equivalent had not kept pace.

For example, the report highlighted that in the 2022 report, a total of N653.7 million was paid, which equated to approximately $1.13 million.

The following year, the amount paid dropped to N302 million ($387,179).

“Although the NGN amount paid rose sharply to N1.05 billion in 2024, the USD equivalent was only around $655,000,” the report reads.

“The latest figures show a new high, with N2.56 billion paid, which amounts to approximately $1.66 million.

“This significant divergence between the NGN and USD amounts reflects the ongoing devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

“As the cost of living soars and legitimate livelihood opportunities dwindle, kidnapping has become a highly organised and pervasive criminal industry.”

The firm noted that the perpetrators are demanding increasingly higher sums in naira to compensate for the currency’s weakening purchasing power, thus transforming the crimes from a symptom of a weak security apparatus to a self-sustaining business model.

Zamfara, Kaduna recorded highest number of people kidnapped

Giving a state analysis, the research firm said of the 4,722 reported kidnapping cases, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina had the highest numbers of incidents and victims.

“In the period under review, Katsina led in the number of kidnap-related incidents with 131, accounting for 13.1% of the national total.

“However, this does not correspond with the total number of people kidnapped. That record belongs to Zamfara, whose 1203 kidnapped residents account for 25.4% of the total.

“Of the top five states in the number of incidents, four-fifths are northern, with Katsina (131), Kaduna (123), Zamfara (113) and Niger (40) representing two northern geopolitical zones (Northwest and Northcentral). In comparison, Delta completes the five states with 49 incidents.

“This means that the most kidnap-infested state in the South accounts for a little less than 5% of the whole, making the kidnap crisis a predominantly northern issue,’’ the report read further.

SBM noted that the kidnappers became bolder this year, with eye-watering sums requested for ransom.

According to the report, of the N48 billion demanded as payment, the highest amount demanded came from the abduction of Chidimma and Precious Enuma, as well as their aunt Anwuri Oko Ye in Ebedei Ukwuole community of Ukwuani local government area of Delta State on March 15, 2025.

The report said the kidnappers requested N30 billion as ransom, adding that this singular incident represented 62.5 per cent of all ransom demanded.

It advised that breaking the cycle of abductions required urgent and systemic action, stressing that the government must act with dedication and strategy to end the crisis.

According to the firm, disrupting financial networks through advanced tracing technologies can starve kidnappers of profits, while economic stabilisation might reduce recruitment pools.

“But without coordinated strategies targeting both the crime’s profitability and its socioeconomic drivers, Nigeria risks entrenching kidnapping as a grim national industry, one that perpetuates poverty, undermines recovery, and leaves citizens hostage to a failing system,” the report warned.

SBM said the time for half-measures had passed, adding that only through dismantling the ransom economy could Nigeria begin reclaiming its security and future.

Vanguard News