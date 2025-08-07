Keyamo orders Kwam 1 placed on no-fly list after clash with ValueJet

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David

ABUJA — The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to immediately place popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate, on a no-fly list following his clash with ValueJet staff and crew at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday, August 7, and involved what Keyamo described as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides,” which he said could have led to serious fatalities.

Keyamo, in a strongly worded statement posted via his official X, on Thursday, said he had received reports and video evidence from all relevant aviation agencies.

He noted that contrary to claims by K1’s representatives, the musician repeatedly moved around on the tarmac and deliberately blocked the aircraft from taxiing.

“This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour. The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation,” Keyamo stated.

He added that while the pilot and captain also acted unprofessionally by initiating taxi procedures before security personnel had removed the passenger from the path of the aircraft, both parties violated international safety protocols.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily suspended the license of the Captain and the Pilot pending full investigation. I commend them for their proactive action. However, I have questioned their sense of justice in only acting against one party,” Keyamo said.

Keyamo ordered that K1 be placed on a no-fly list pending the outcome of a full investigation.

He further directed that all domestic and international airlines be immediately notified of the directive, warning that any airline that violates the order risks losing its operating license.

“This is one of the tenets of justice I have preached all my life. I will not sit idly by and allow this to pass,” he said.