Ken Henshaw faults Keyamo’s mediation in Ibom Air incident, says Comfort denied justice

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

Social justice advocate, Ken Henshaw, has criticised the withdrawal of criminal complaints against Comfort Emmanson by Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), describing it as a compromise on justice.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had announced on Wednesday that he facilitated the mutual resolution of recent unruly behaviour cases at Nigeria’s airports, including the withdrawal of complaints against Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (Kwam 1) and Emmanson, citing compassion as the reason.

However, Henshaw, who is the Executive Director of the civil society group We The People, said the settlement does not address the harm allegedly suffered by Emmanson in the course of the incident at Lagos Airport.

“Ibom Air and the Aviation Authority have withdrawn the case against the lady who was abused, beaten, stripped, filmed, defamed, and arrested,” Henshaw said. “They say everything can now return to status quo — no prosecutions, no harm done. But what about the injury to Comfort? Who will withdraw her humiliation, the videos recorded and shared, and the stigma she will carry for the rest of her life?”

Henshaw insisted that justice would require holding those responsible accountable for their actions, adding that both Ibom Air and the relevant authorities should face consequences if found culpable.