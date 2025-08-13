Kehinde Ayeni, Habib Sheidu, powerhouse lineup to headline Youth Forward Summit 2025

PoliZ, a non-profit organisation dedicated to civic education and youth empowerment, is set to host the Youth Forward Summit in commemoration of International Youth Day (IYD) 2025.

The summit, a physical event designed to equip young Nigerians with future-ready skills, will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the GOMYCODE Hackerspace in Yaba, Lagos.

The summit will feature powerful keynote addresses from two distinguished leaders, Kehinde Ayeni, Executive Director at LEAP Africa and Habib Sheidu, Co-founder and Project Director of AdvoKC Foundation.

Kehinde Ayeni is a leader in the youth development space. Her work at LEAP Africa has influenced policy, shaped next-gen changemakers, and defined what leadership looks like in 21st-century Africa.

Complementing these will be a series of panel discussions featuring a powerhouse cast of experts. The confirmed panelists include Omolola Sanni (COO, Middleman), Ebuka Arinze (Chief Product Officer, Kredete), Semudura Abayomi (Tech Content Creator), and Bashir Ahmed (Startup Support Manager, TechQuest). These sessions will delve into topics ranging from entrepreneurship and career advancement to the state of civic tech in Nigeria.

The summit’s core objective is to empower over 200 young Nigerians (aged 18-35) with practical knowledge in entrepreneurship, leadership, and social impact, aligning directly with the IYD 2025 theme, “Youth Empowerment for a Sustainable Future.”

Through these engagements, participants will gain the tools to turn their ideas into action and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

According to the organiser, the landmark event is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, including Civic Hive, the Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development (CJID) and AdvoKC Foundation. The summit is proudly hosted in partnership with its venue partner, GOMYCODE.

Andrew Kintum, Executive Director of PoliZ, shared his vision for the event: “The Youth Forward Summit is a reflection of our belief that young Nigerians are not just the future, they are the now. We’ve brought together this incredible lineup of speakers and partners to provide a space where their ideas can be transformed into actionable skills and impactful ventures.”

The Youth Forward Summit promises a day of inspiring keynotes, dynamic panel sessions, and networking opportunities designed to foster connections and drive positive change.