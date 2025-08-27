Kefiano Ropshik leads condolence visit to APC nat’l chairman, Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Tuesday received condolence visits from prominent personalities following the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Leading the delegation of sympathizers was Hon. Kefiano Kefas Ropshik, who paid a heartfelt condolence visit to commiserate with Prof. Yilwatda and his family. Hon. Ropshik described the late matriarch as a woman of deep virtues whose life was defined by humility, selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to family and community.

In his words, “Mama Lydia lived a life that touched many around her. She will be remembered not only by her family but also by all who had the privilege of knowing her. On this sad occasion, I stand with you and your family in prayers, trusting God to grant you the strength to bear this loss.”

Also present was Senator Atai Aidoko, a two-time Senator, two-time member of the House of Representatives, and one of the founding members of the APC, who came to console the National Chairman. Senator Aidoko expressed sympathy to Prof. Yilwatda and praised the values and discipline instilled by the late matriarch, which he said continue to reflect in the Chairman’s character and leadership.

The condolence visits, filled with words of comfort and prayers, underscored the enduring bonds of solidarity and friendship that bind leaders and communities together. Prof. Yilwatda, in his response, thanked his guests for their support and described their presence as a great source of encouragement to his family during this difficult time.

Mama Lydia Yilwatda is remembered as a devoted mother and community figure whose legacy of kindness and strength remains indelible.