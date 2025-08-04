Kebbi: Lawyers flay use of courts to detain critics, political opponents

lawyers

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– A coalition of lawyers under the aegis of the Centre for Reform & Public Advocacy, on Monday, condemned what it described as the unlawful use of judicial machinery to detain critics and political opponents in Kebbi State.

The group, which addressed newsmen at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, said it was worried that Magistrates and Area Courts have been directly involved in actions that led to the prolonged detention of citizens who constructively criticised the state government.

“This pattern of targeted repression constitutes a clear and systematic violation of fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory,” the lawyers warned in a statement that was signed by the Center’s Head, Legal Services, Mr. Kalu Kalu Agu.

It maintained that the misuse of the lower courts had become worrisome as over 20 persons considered to be political opponents have been clapped in jail through frivolous charges.

“Civic actors, commentators, online critics and even ordinary citizens who have dared to express opinions that are critical of the government have become targets of arbitrary arrest, unlawful detention, malicious prosecution and in many cases, unjust conviction.

“These individuals are often summoned under dubious pretenses, arrested without warrant, denied access to legal representation, coerced to write statements and to admit charges, and held in custody beyond the constitutionally allowed duration.

“In many instances, the charges brought against these persons are not only frivolous and baseless, but are concocted to suit a political narrative. Offences such as ‘public nuisance,’ ‘inciting public disturbance,’ and ‘defamation,’ have been routinely and wrongfully invoked to criminalize speech and stifle freedom of expression.

“The role of Magistrates and Area Courts in this repression has become particularly concerning, as they often lend legitimacy to these abuses by entertaining meritless charges and issuing harsh sentences without proper legal scrutiny or regard for due process.

“We assert that these acts are not only unconstitutional but also violate Nigeria’s international obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Specifically, the rights to liberty (Section 35 CFRN), fair hearing ( section 36), freedom of expression (section 39), and freedom of association (section 40) are being daily infringed upon with impunity in Kebbi State,” it added.

Consequently, the legal body said it has forwarded a petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria; the Attorney-General of the Federation; heads of all the security agencies in the country, as well as the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, wherein it chronicled some of the cases.

“To support the petitions, we have attached a non-exhaustive list of individuals who have been victims of these unlawful and politically motivated actions. These citizens were targeted for merely expressing their views about government performance or demanding transparency and accountability,” the legal body further stated.