Kebbi gov to chair youth policy conference

Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasir Idris

By Nnasom David

Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, will on Tuesday, August 12, chair a high-profile youth policy conference in Abuja aimed at amplifying young Nigerians’ voices in shaping the nation’s governance and unity agenda.

The event, themed “Rethinking National Unity: Governance Reforms for Strengthening Social Cohesion in Nigeria”, is scheduled to hold from 4:30 p.m. at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre.

A statement cited by Vanguard on Sunday noted that it will also feature the grand finale of the Policy Challenge Award, a competition designed to encourage evidence-based policy proposals from young people.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, will serve as the special guest of honour, while the Special Adviser to the President on International Cooperation and Secretary-General of CosPAL, Amb. Dapo Oyewole, will also be in attendance.

The forum will draw participants from civil society, the private sector, and other key stakeholders.

Convened by Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, founder of the Future Pathways Development Initiative (FPDI), the conference is part of a broader effort to inspire youth to address critical national issues with innovative, practical solutions.

According to organisers, over 800 young Nigerians from all six geopolitical zones took part in this year’s initiative. At the forum, outstanding participants will receive cash prizes and internship opportunities for their exceptional proposals on youth-inclusive reforms across various sectors.

The gathering is expected to spark robust dialogue and fresh perspectives on governance reforms, with the aim of building a more united and inclusive Nigeria.