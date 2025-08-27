Kebbe communities, LG chairman hail Goronyo, Sokoto govt over collapsed Rara bridge

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO— Relief has come to residents of Kebbe Local Government Area, Sokoto State, as communities in the area and the council chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Yarima, have hailed the swift intervention of the Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Goronyo, and the Sokoto State Government over the collapsed Rara Bridge.

The Rara Bridge, a vital link between Kuchi District and neighboring communities, collapsed weeks ago, cutting off access for thousands of residents and disrupting social, economic, and agricultural activities. Farmers, traders, and commuters were forced to use longer and unsafe alternative routes, leading to increased costs, delays, and exposure to security risks.

Hon. Yarima described the incident as “a nightmare” for rural dwellers who rely on the bridge for access to markets, schools, health centers, and other services. He said the economic impact was severe, given Kebbe’s role as one of Sokoto’s major food-producing areas.

The situation, however, changed when Minister Goronyo facilitated quick federal approval for the rehabilitation of the bridge. According to Yarima, the decision rekindled hope among residents of Rara, Kuchi, and surrounding communities.

“The prompt response of the Federal Ministry of Works under Minister Goronyo shows his commitment to rural development and his passion for ensuring that no community is left behind,” the chairman said.

He also commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for dispatching state officials to assess the damage and provide emergency support to stranded commuters, noting that the joint efforts of the federal and state governments reassured the people that their plight was being addressed.

Yarima emphasized that rehabilitating the Rara Bridge will restore the smooth movement of goods and services, boost agricultural productivity, and strengthen security across the Kebbe axis. He urged residents to support government projects, safeguard public infrastructure, and embrace collective responsibility for sustainable development.

While praying for the success of Governor Aliyu’s administration, Yarima described the Rara Bridge rehabilitation as a “historic milestone” that reflects the dividends of democracy and the impact of responsive leadership.