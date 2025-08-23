Katsina lawmakers seek more military deployment to tackle banditry

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Lawmakers representing Katsina State in the National Assembly have called for the urgent deployment of additional military assets and resources to the state to curb the escalating wave of banditry and kidnappings.

During an engagement with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff in Abuja, the lawmakers expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in Katsina and urged the Federal Government to intensify its support for security agencies battling criminal elements.

In a statement made available to journalists, the delegation commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to national security but emphasized that the situation in Katsina demanded immediate reinforcement of troops and equipment.

“On behalf of our constituents, we commend the Katsina State Government under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for its proactive and unwavering efforts in addressing insecurity. We particularly appreciate the strides the Governor is making in combating banditry, kidnapping, and violent attacks across the state. We pledge our continued support and call for sustained coordination among security agencies, community leaders, and stakeholders to restore peace,” the statement read.

Signed by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, the statement also conveyed condolences to the families of victims of recent attacks and reaffirmed the lawmakers’ commitment to working with the Federal Government, Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies to restore peace in the state.

In response, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, assured the lawmakers that a new battalion would soon be established in Malumfashi to enhance security coverage in the area.

It will be recalled that bandits recently attacked Gidan Mantau community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, resulting in multiple casualties.