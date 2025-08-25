Katsina launches 8 new armoured vehicles, pledges to tackle banditry

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State has launched eight newly acquired Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to strengthen security efforts across the state, bringing its total fleet to 43—the highest in the region.

The acting Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, unveiled the vehicles following a State Security Council meeting, amid ongoing efforts to address the security challenges posed by persistent banditry.

The launch follows a recent attack in Gidan Mantau, Malumfashi Local Government Area, where armed assailants targeted residents. According to the acting governor, the attack was met with local resistance, leading to the rescue of 76 kidnapped victims.

“The battle against banditry is not over until it is won,” Jobe said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to restoring peace and security. “We will not be distracted by the cowardly actions of these criminals.”

He disclosed that over ₦36 billion has been invested in security initiatives, including personnel training, equipment procurement, and community-based programmes such as the Community Watch and Vigilante groups. These efforts, he said, have helped secure four of the state’s eight frontline local governments.

Jobe also announced that the Chief of Army Staff is expected in the state for an on-the-ground security assessment. He called for further support from the Nigerian Army and Air Force, noting that the challenging terrain in which the criminals operate requires additional federal assistance.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Muazu Danmusa, expressed condolences to the victims of recent attacks, describing the incident as a reminder of the need for collective action. He urged communities to continue sharing intelligence with security agencies.

The government reiterated its commitment to securing all parts of the state, with the newly deployed APCs marking a significant step in that direction.