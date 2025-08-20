Katsina Govt withholds 100 teachers’ salaries for absenteeism

The Katsina State Government has suspended the salaries of 100 teachers who absconded from their duty posts without providing any reported reason.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Zainab Musawa, disclosed this in Katsina, on Wednesday, at the unveiling of a joint education sector coordination committee.

The committee unveiled by the ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF, aims to promote the formulation and implementation of education policies in the state.

The commissioner expressed serious concerns over the attitude of some teachers, saying that the government and other stakeholders would not allow such to continue.

“I have visited about 20 schools in Katsina, and there is no school where I met 60 per cent of the teachers on the ground.

“So, we are actually here to look at the issues of education and try to bring solutions,” the commissioner said.

Musawa cited an example of a teacher employed by the state government who had abandoned his work and relocated to another state, continuing to work and collect a salary.

According to her, the teacher has absconded from that school for two years, saying that all evidence is readily available.

“We’re talking about the mindset of the people in the education system, the parents, children, teachers, and the school administrators, it’s not just the government.

“In the ministry of education, I have more than 100 teachers that we have stopped their salaries as of today.

“If you go to the ministry at this very moment, you ‘ll see teachers rolling and begging for their salaries to be paid because they cannot afford to lose July, August, and September salaries.

“But when they absconded, they had forgotten that holidays would come, and they didn’t know that the monitoring department will go and monitor,” Musawa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint education sector coordination committee will be headed by the commissioner and will also facilitate joint planning, budgeting and resource mobilisation for effective education activities.

Presenting the terms of reference for the committee, Mr. Michael Banda, Officer-in-charge of the UNICEF Kano Field Office, stated that it would enhance data sharing and facilitate evidence-based decision-making in the state.

Banda said the committee would monitor the Katsina Education Sector Operation Plan and ensure accountability and transparency in the state’s education service delivery.

“The committee will also promote collaboration between ministries, departments, agencies, development partners, civil society and other stakeholders.

“Provide a platform for policy dialogue, coordination and joint decision making. Ensure alignment with state education priorities, SDGs, and education sector plans,” he added.

Banda reiterated that UNICEF would support the committee for the period of one year warned the members against negligence.

