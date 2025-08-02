Katsina Emirate names ex-minister Sirika, Radda’s son as district heads

Hadi Sirika

Katsina Emirate Council has appointed the former Aviation Minister, Sen. Hadi Sirika, Gov. Dikko Radda’s son, Umar, and four others as additional District Heads.

Their appointment was contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Bello Ifo, the Secretary to the emirate, on Saturday in Katsina.

According to the statement, Sirika is the new Marusan Katsina, District Head of Shargalle in Dutsi Local Government.

Umar is the new Gwagwaren Katsina, District Head of Radda in Charanchi Local Government.

Other district Heads that made the list were: Alhaji Sanusi Kabir-Usman, Karshin Katsina, District Head of Shinkafi in Kaita local government.

Also, Alhaji Ahmad Abdulmumini-Kabir was appointed as the Dan-majen Katsina, District Head of Dankama, in Kaita Local Government.

The rest were: Alhaji Abubakar Dardisu, Sarkin Mudurun Katsina, District Head of Muduru, in Mani Local Government and Alhaji Gambo Abdullahi, Dausayin Katsina, District Head of Dabai, Danja Local Government.

The statement said that their appointments took effect from Saturday. (NAN)