Kate Henshaw, Wanni, other celebrities mourn with Phyna over sister’s death

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, reality TV star Wanni, and several other celebrities have expressed their condolences to Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, following the death of her sister, Ruth Otabor.
Ruth passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, 2025, at about 6:30 a.m., according to a statement released by Eko Solicitors & Advocates on behalf of the Otabor family.
“With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs,” the statement read.
The family further requested privacy as they grieve the painful loss.
Ruth had suffered a tragic accident just weeks earlier. On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, she was hit by a truck linked to the Dangote Group near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.
Eyewitnesses said the heavy-duty truck crushed her leg before it was eventually stopped by a bystander.
In reaction to the news of her passing, Kate Henshaw wrote: “Ehhh God, May God comfort your family at this difficult time.”
Former BBNaija housemate, Wanni also expressed deep sorrow, saying: “Oh no! I’m so pained, No! No! Ruth went through too much pain, may her soul rest in peace.”
Media personality Hero Daniels added: “My sincere condolences, May God grant you and your family fortitude to bear this great loss. RIP Ruth.”
Similarly, reality TV star Daniella Peters wrote: “Kai, so sorry Phyna, My Condolences.”
Fans and well-wishers have since flooded Phyna’s social media pages with messages of support, offering prayers and comfort to the reality star and her family during this trying period.
