Kanu’s family faults UK over silence on his detention

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

…Says British government must clarify position on his extraordinary rendition

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The family of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has expressed concern over what it describes as the British government’s inaction regarding the circumstances surrounding his continued detention by the Nigerian government.

In a statement titled “Kanu Family Earthquake Statement: Britain’s Role in the Case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu” and made available to the press by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the family urged the UK to take a firmer stance in defending the rights of its citizen.

Spokesman for the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, said the statement was made “in defense of truth, justice, and in memory of victims of past conflicts involving the region.”

The family reiterated its long-standing view that Mazi Kanu, a UK citizen, was wrongfully abducted in Nairobi, Kenya in June 2021, and brought to Nigeria in a manner that it believes violated international legal norms and his rights as a British national.

“This case raises serious legal and humanitarian questions. The silence of the British government so far has been disappointing,” the family said.

According to the family, after Mazi Kanu’s detention in Nigeria, British consular officials visited him in custody but have not, to their knowledge, provided public clarity on the legal or diplomatic steps being taken.

“He asked why the UK was silent while a citizen faced trial for actions carried out in the UK where IPOB is not banned. No clear answer was provided,” the family stated.

They expressed concern that the alleged offenses cited by Nigerian authorities were initially linked to broadcasts from the UK, but that references to the UK were later removed from the charges — a development they believe raises further questions.

While refraining from assigning direct blame, the family urged the UK government to:

Clarify its official position on Kanu’s transfer from Kenya to Nigeria.

Ensure full consular and legal protections for him as a UK citizen.

Engage with Nigerian authorities on a resolution consistent with international legal standards.

They also called for an inquiry into how diplomatic missions handled the situation and urged the British Parliament to look into the matter.

“This is a moment for transparency, justice, and adherence to due process. We urge the UK government to act in line with its obligations to protect its citizens,” the family concluded.

The statement ended with a warning that continued silence from the British government may be interpreted as tacit approval, and called on the international community to monitor the case closely.