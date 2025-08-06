Kanu’s family criticizes British Govt over continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed disappointment over what it describes as the British Government’s lack of active intervention in his ongoing detention.

In a statement signed by Prince Emmanuel Kanu, spokesperson for the family, they raised concerns about the silence of the United Kingdom, where Kanu holds citizenship, over his arrest and continued incarceration in Nigeria.

The family noted that Kanu was reportedly apprehended in Kenya and returned to Nigeria in 2021 under circumstances that remain the subject of legal and diplomatic debate. They argue that the lack of a clear public stance by the UK government has compounded the issue.

The statement, titled “How Britain Enabled an International Crime”, questioned the role of British diplomatic institutions in both Kenya and Nigeria, and urged the UK to clarify its position.

“In June 2021, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen and leader of a peaceful self-determination movement, was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, and brought to Nigeria in a process many international observers have described as extraordinary rendition,” the statement claimed.

The family expressed concern over what they perceive as inadequate consular protection, and urged the British government to take a more active role in ensuring Kanu’s rights are respected.

They also questioned the legal basis for Kanu’s trial in Nigeria, particularly for actions allegedly committed while he was in the UK, where IPOB is not designated a proscribed organization.

While acknowledging that consular visits have taken place, the family said these have not translated into meaningful action.

“The British authorities have yet to offer a clear roadmap on how they intend to address the legal and human rights questions surrounding his detention,” the statement read.

Referencing past events, the family highlighted historical grievances and called for a review of the UK’s policies toward the Igbo ethnic group. However, they also stated their appeal is made “in good faith” and with the hope of prompting constructive action.

“This is not about assigning blame, but about seeking justice and accountability in accordance with international law,” Prince Emmanuel Kanu added.

The family urged the UK government to consider formally requesting that Kanu be returned either to the UK or to the country where he was reportedly apprehended, pending proper legal procedures.

They concluded by stating that their demand is driven by concern for Kanu’s health, legal rights, and the broader implications of the case on international diplomatic norms.

As of the time of this report, the British High Commission and the UK Foreign Office have not issued any new public statements regarding Kanu’s case.