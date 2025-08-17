Kano: NNPP wins Bagwai/Shanono by-election

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has won the Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency by-election in Kano, conducted on Saturday.

The NNPP candidate, Ali Alhassan, emerged victorious with 16,198 votes, defeating his closest rival from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 5,347 votes.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Hassan Shitu of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Alhassan winner.

The by-election followed the death of the former lawmaker representing the constituency, which created a vacant seat in the Kano State House of Assembly.